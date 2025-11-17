IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
17.11.2025 13:45:00
My Favorite Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Right Now (Hint: It's Not IonQ or Rigetti Computing)
Quantum computing technology is still in its infancy, and there are a lot of questions about how it will progress over the next decade. Several promising pure-play companies have already gone public, but these are inherently risky investments. These companies have little in the way of revenue, and no other business lines to lean on to support the investments they're making in trying to turn their technology and ideas into reliable, commercially viable products. As such, to continue their research and development, they must get funding from research institutions, selling debt, or issuing more shares (and diluting previous shareholders). Many of these companies may never win in the marketplace. However, if they hit it big, they could provide investors with remarkable returns.That high-risk, high-potential-reward investing style isn't for everyone, including me.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
