Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
06.11.2025 10:30:00
My Honest Opinion of Oklo Stock
Nuclear start-up Oklo's (NYSE: OKLO) stock has had an incredible run so far this year. After climbing 250% in the first half of the year, shares raced higher in September, when the company broke ground on its first-ever prototype nuclear facility.That explosive growth stalled out last month, however. The company's shares briefly peaked at $174.14 a share, and then dropped more than 25%. Can Oklo's stock regain its mojo, or are investors in for further losses? Here's what I really think.Although the nuclear science underlying Oklo's Aurora Powerhouse small modular reactors (SMRs) has a long track record, the specific way the company plans to deploy its tech is still basically untested. That may sound like a contradiction, but it's not.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oklomehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)
|
10.08.25
|Ausblick: Oklo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Oklomehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oklo
|106,75
|-11,94%