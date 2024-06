My Top Dow Dividend Stock to Buy in June (and It's Not Even Close)

On May 29, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) shares fell below $250 for the first time since mid-October 2023. A lot of restaurant stocks have been under pressure due to concerns with consumer spending and eroding pricing power after years of price increases.The Dow Jones Industrial Average component has its challenges, but the stock hasn't looked this cheap in years, and the dividend yield has shot up to an attractive 2.7%. Here's why McDonald's stands out as my top Dow Jones dividend stock to buy in June.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel