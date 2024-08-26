26.08.2024 13:15:46

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Q4 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13.534 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $10.565 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $50.330 million from $44.658 million last year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $13.534 Mln. vs. $10.565 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $50.330 Mln vs. $44.658 Mln last year.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NAPCO Security Technologies

