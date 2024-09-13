|
13.09.2024 23:30:00
Nasdaq Correction: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy On This Dip
We have hit another late summer stock market correction. After going on a monster run in 2023 and early 2024, the Nasdaq 100 technology growth index recently went through a price drop correction. It is currently off 9% from all-time highs hit in early July.One stock down more than twice the Nasdaq 100 index is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The technology giant and parent of Google Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud is down over 20% in just a few months. Investors are worried (again) about market share losses and the battle for supremacy in artificial intelligence (AI) that could disrupt Google's historical moneymakers.These worries are overrated and present a dip buying opportunity for one of the best companies in the world. Here's why Alphabet is a no-brainer buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
