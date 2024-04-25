Nasdaq Q1 Adj. EPS Misses Estimates, But Revenues Top

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported Thursday that net income attributable to Nasdaq for the first quarter declined to $234 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $302 million or $0.61 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $367 million or $0.63 per share, compared to $339 million or $0.69 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues, less transaction-based expenses, for the quarter increased 22 percent to $1.12 billion from last year's $914 million. It grew 6 percent organically. Analysts expected revenues of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

