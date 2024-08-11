|
11.08.2024 12:53:00
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Nasdaq Composite dropped into correction territory last week. Investors never like to see stocks go down, but dips and corrections are inevitable, as are crashes and bear markets. If you're in it for the long game, which you should be, you can let this pass without breaking a sweat. Alternatively, you can find bargain stocks to scoop up before the Nasdaq climbs even higher. Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are three great choices.Global-e is the brains behind an increasingly large percentage of global e-commerce. It handles cross-border e-commerce for retailers, and with a growing list of high-profile clients and improving profitability, it could be a standout stock to own for the long haul.Revenue growth has been slowing down for the past few quarters, reflecting the state of retail overall. Sales were up 24% year over year in the 2024 first quarter, with gross merchandise volume up 32%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
