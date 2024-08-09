|
09.08.2024 13:05:00
Nasdaq Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks to Put on Your Buy List
The stock market's jitters are spreading quickly. Just a few weeks after major market indexes peaked, stocks are plunging with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) already having entered a correction (a decline of more than 10% from a recent peak).Stocks fell sharply for the third straight day on Monday as investors wrestled with downbeat economic data and a shock in Japan after the Nikkei fell double-digits as the Bank of Japan surprised investors with a rate hike. That action began a massive unwinding of a global "carry trade" in which investors were borrowing yen at near-zero rates and investing it elsewhere.Seasoned investors know that while stock market sell-offs are scary, they also offer good buying opportunities. No one knows how long this correction will last, but it's a good idea to have a list handy of stocks to buy if the decline continues. Keep reading to see three top stocks that are on sale right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!