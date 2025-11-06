National Australia Bank Aktie

National Australia Bank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853802 / ISIN: AU000000NAB4

06.11.2025 02:40:34

National Australia Bank FY Profit Down

(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank (NABZY.PK, NAUBF.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the company for the year ended 30 September declined to A$6.759 billion or 219.9 cents per share from A$6.960 billion or 222.7 cents per share last year.

Cash earnings were A$7.091 billion down from A$7.102 billion in the prior year.

Net interest income for the year was A$17.403 billion up from A$16.757 billion in the previous year. But other operating income decreased to A$3.469 billion from A$3.875 billion in the prior year.

"We remain optimistic about the outlook. NAB has a clear strategy and we are well placed to manage our bank for the long term and deliver sustainable growth and returns for shareholders," Andrew Irvine NAB CEO said.

The company announced its 2025 Final Dividend of 85 cents per ordinary share, franked to 100% at the company tax rate of 30%, payable on 12 December 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

