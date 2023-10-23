National Football League Teams Up with SES for Game Content Distribution

SES announced a renewal of its partnership with the National Football League (NFL) to deliver NFL game content to over 35 broadcast partners across Europe, Asia, North and South America. Leveraging SES’s advanced satellite, IP and fiber network, broadcasters can rely upon prime capacity with resilient back-up solution to ensure that viewers can enjoy NFL games uninterrupted, regardless of location.

In order to meet NFL’s requirements, SES offered a unique combination of IP-based transport protocol (SRT) and its global satellite fleet to seamlessly deliver all game content. This included the addition of the recently launched content orchestration platform, SES SCORE, and SES’s new ASTRA 1 Sports platform in Europe, with renewed prime satellite capacity for Americas (SES-14) and Asia to distribute over 150 upcoming games with the option to add more games in the future. SES has worked with the NFL since 2005, and today offers five simultaneous feeds for NFL games across its global content delivery network, with the ability to expand to 14 feeds if needed.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with the NFL as they again put trust in our hybrid delivery model, utilizing our satellite network paired with extensive terrestrial infrastructure,” said Michele Gosetti, Head of Sales, Sports & Events at SES. "Our track record with the NFL spans nearly 20 years, and as the league expands into more international markets, we have both the infrastructure and innovative video capabilities to meet their needs today and in the future.”

"The NFL is committed to reaching more fans around the world through both live events and expanded broadcast engagements, including the NFL International Series, and making our games and content available in more countries via a growing ecosystem of broadcast technologies,” said Jeffrey Lombardi, Senior Director, International Production Operations at the NFL. "Thanks to the strong hybrid delivery model SES offers us, we are able to provide game content to more people and places around the world with the quality and reliability that ensures an enjoyable fan experience.”

This project comes at a time when global interest in the NFL is increasing, with millions of fans spanning several countries around the world. SES has a long history of providing satellite-based sports content for the world’s largest and most prestigious single-day and multi-day sporting events, broadcasting more than 700 hours of premium sports and live events each day.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

