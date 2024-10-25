|
25.10.2024 23:00:00
National Research Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results
National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the third quarter 2024 and other corporate developments.
Financial Results
Revenue for the quarter was approximately $35.8 million compared with approximately $37.9 million in the 2023 quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $0.24 compared with $0.32 for the 2023 quarter. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s net indebtedness (total borrowing minus cash and cash equivalents) was approximately $50.2 million. Total recurring contract value (TRCV) was approximately $131.6 million at September 30, 2024.
Dividends and Stock Repurchases
During the quarter, the Company returned approximately $11.5 million to stockholders in the form of dividends and stock repurchases. The Company repurchased approximately 395,000 shares for approximately $8.6 million and paid its regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share, or approximately $2.9 million.
The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Friday, January 10, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, December 27, 2024.
About NRC Health
For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.
This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "believes,” "expect,” "focus,” "potential,” "will,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. In this press release, the statements related to future dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.
|
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
35,819
|
|
|
$
|
37,945
|
|
|
$
|
106,154
|
|
|
$
|
110,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
15,305
|
|
|
|
14,633
|
|
|
|
42,583
|
|
|
|
42,222
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
10,988
|
|
|
|
11,802
|
|
|
|
33,459
|
|
|
|
35,552
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,546
|
|
|
|
1,555
|
|
|
|
4,506
|
|
|
|
4,469
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
27,839
|
|
|
|
27,990
|
|
|
|
80,548
|
|
|
|
82,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
7,980
|
|
|
|
9,955
|
|
|
|
25,606
|
|
|
|
28,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
779
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(706
|
)
|
|
|
(160
|
)
|
|
|
(1,866
|
)
|
|
|
(594
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
(684
|
)
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
(1,791
|
)
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
7,296
|
|
|
|
10,039
|
|
|
|
23,815
|
|
|
|
28,494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
1,608
|
|
|
|
2,163
|
|
|
|
5,592
|
|
|
|
6,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,688
|
|
|
$
|
7,876
|
|
|
$
|
18,223
|
|
|
$
|
22,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
23,721
|
|
|
|
24,560
|
|
|
|
23,820
|
|
|
|
24,574
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
23,745
|
|
|
|
24,695
|
|
|
|
23,868
|
|
|
|
24,715
|
|
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)
|
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
3,461
|
|
|
$
|
6,653
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
11,059
|
|
|
|
12,378
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
6,180
|
|
|
|
5,329
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
20,700
|
|
|
|
24,360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
36,320
|
|
|
|
28,205
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
66,209
|
|
|
|
61,614
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
8,569
|
|
|
|
8,258
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
131,798
|
|
|
$
|
122,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|
|
$
|
3,721
|
|
|
$
|
7,214
|
|
Line of credit
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
9,373
|
|
|
|
6,194
|
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
5,392
|
|
|
|
3,953
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
17,301
|
|
|
|
14,834
|
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
2,817
|
|
|
|
2,906
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
|
1,102
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
44,277
|
|
|
|
36,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
|
|
|
44,910
|
|
|
|
29,470
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
7,988
|
|
|
|
7,809
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
97,175
|
|
|
|
73,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 31,072,144 in 2024 and 31,002,919 in 2023, outstanding 23,476,040 in 2024 and 24,219,887 in 2023
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
180,061
|
|
|
|
178,213
|
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
|
|
(20,855
|
)
|
|
|
(30,530
|
)
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(124,614
|
)
|
|
|
(98,759
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
34,623
|
|
|
$
|
48,955
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
131,798
|
|
|
$
|
122,437
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241025365406/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu National Research Corporation (A) When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu National Research Corporation (A) When Issuedmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|National Research Corporation (A) When Issued
|16,30
|-1,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.