National Vision Targets Annual Net Revenue Growth In High-single-digits Range Over Next 5 Years

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings (EYE) reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook. Over the next five years, from a base of fiscal 2025 through fiscal 2030, the company expects: annual net revenue to increase in the high-single-digits range; and annual adjusted operating margin to expand approximately 50 to 150 basis points. The company expects to maintain its disciplined capital allocation strategy with capital expenditures representing approximately 4-5% of annual revenue through 2030.

Between 2026 and 2027, the company plans to invest in its growth initiatives and expects to open approximately 30 stores per year. Between 2028 and 2030, the company expects to accelerate new store unit growth to approximately 60 stores per year.

National Vision said, following a review of the cost structure, a multi-year plan has been identified that is expected to achieve approximately $20 million of annualized savings, about half of which is expected in fiscal 2026.