Natural Resource Partners L.P. Q4 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to common unitholders increased to $61.57 million from $54.60 million, last year. Net income per common unit was $4.31 compared to $3.13. Fourth quarter total revenues and other income declined to $93.16 million from $97.05 million, prior year.

NRP also announced that the board of its general partner declared a special cash distribution of $2.44 per common unit to be paid on March 26, 2024 to unitholders of record on March 19, 2024.

