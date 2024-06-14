Natuzzi Italia Technical Partner of the G7 in Apulia

The Group of Seven (G7), comprising presidents and political leaders of Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union leaders, will convene for the 50th G7 Summit from June 13 to 15, 2024, in Apulia. This year marks a historic first as Pope Francis will participate in the summit, emphasizing the importance of ethical considerations and social justice in global economic discussions.

Natuzzi Italia is honoured to have been selected to furnish the meeting rooms for bilateral leader meetings at the G7 in Apulia. Among the collections featured will be Re-vive, the iconic collections which celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Pasquale Natuzzi, Executive Chairman of the Natuzzi Group, stated: "We are proud to be a partner at the G7 in Apulia and to furnish the Summit's venues at Borgo Egnazia. This remarkable setting will hopefully inspire political leaders as they make significant decisions.

The products we have chosen for this event and the environments we have created aim to convey Natuzzi's core values: respect for human rights, work ethics, sustainable growth, transparency, and harmony."

With over 680 stores worldwide, from the United States to China, Natuzzi is a leading "distribution infrastructure” of "Made in Italy" globally. Natuzzi role as an "ambassador of Made in Italy" was recently reaffirmed by an independent market research survey released in April 2024, which recognized Natuzzi as the most well-known European brand in key markets, including the US and China.

