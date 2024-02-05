05.02.2024 15:58:14

Nauticus Robotics Secures $12 Mln In Funding

(RTTNews) - Nauticus Robotics (KITT), a developer of subsea robots and software, Monday announced that it has secured over $12 million in funding as part of a second tranche of investment.

The company said the new funding will expedite certification of Nauticus' flagship robot, the Aquanaut, which facilitates the transformation of tethered ROV operations to fully autonomous operations.

It is expected to perform numerous tasks in water depths ranging from 200 - 2000+ meters during February in preparation for an inaugural job inspecting a deep-water production facility of a major oil and gas company in the Gulf of Mexico.

The new investment comes only weeks after the company announced a change in leadership, including a new CEO, CFO and lead General Counsel.

The board added that while they are investing heavily into commercialization, they are also actively working to minimize G&A costs. Changes to align board cost with the current forecast are underway.

