NBC’s Dylan Dreyer, Soccer Legend Landon Donovan, Eight-Time NBA All-Star Vince Carter and Country Music Star Chris Lane to Tee Off LPGA Season in Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), a premier vacation ownership and experiences company, announces that NBC’s Dylan Dreyer, U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Landon Donovan, eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter and country music star Chris Lane will be among those joining the field for the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. As the kickoff to the LPGA Tour season, the HGV Tournament of Champions brings together entertainment, music and sports celebrities to compete alongside top LPGA Tour winners in one of golf’s most unique events.

"Hosting the HGV Tournament of Champions has become an annual celebration of our passion for growing the sport of women’s golf,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "Each year, we strive to take the tournament to new heights, and I’m confident that this year’s event is already shaping up to be unforgettable for all involved.”

Celebrity participants competing at the 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions will also include:

Defending tournament champion, Olympic tennis medalist Mardy Fish

World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson

"All I Need" singer and actor Jack Wagner

??Golf host and content creator Hally Leadbetter

Actor and comedian Larry the Cable Guy

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon

"The Bachelor” TV personality Wells Adams

"The Bachelor” TV personality Ben Higgins

Super Bowl Champion Victor Cruz

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen

Former NBA player Courtney Lee

World Series Champion Jon Lester

World Series Champion Derek Lowe

MLB All-Star Jeff McNeil

MLB All-Star Whit Merrifield

NCAA National Champion Head Coach Urban Meyer

World Series Champion Kevin Millar

MLB All-Star Mark Mulder

"Antman” actor Michael Peña

World Series Champion Albert Pujols

NHL All-Star Jeremy Roenick

World Series Champion John Smoltz

AMA Motocross Champion James "Bubba" Stewart

Major League Soccer All-Star Taylor Twellman

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher

This year’s tournament will honor the life of beloved pitcher-turned-broadcaster Tim Wakefield who passed away in October. Wakefield, a five-time Tournament of Champions participant and Florida native, was known for his knuckleball and remembered for his monumental legacy of community service and philanthropy.

The four-day tournament will be held on Jan. 18-21, 2024, at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club’s prestigious championship golf course in Orlando, Florida, and will be televised nationally on NBC and Golf Channel. LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons will compete for $1.5 million in official prize money while celebrities compete for a separate purse of $500,000. To celebrate the return of the highly anticipated tournament, HGV is hosting an exclusive media event today that includes a press conference and panel discussion with Dylan Dreyer, Chris Lane, Hally Leadbetter and Ricki Lasky, LPGA’s chief tour business and operations officer.

The HGV Tournament of Champions is renowned for offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences on and off the golf course, including a three-night private concert series to be headlined this year by Pitbull, Elle King, Styx and REO Speedwagon. The tournament is part of the HGV Ultimate Access experiential travel program, which offers members exclusive access to more than 4,000 high-end dinners and wine tastings, celebrity meet-and-greets and immersive sporting events each year. The company recently partnered with the ??FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX to provide members luxurious front-row seats to one of the largest sporting events in Las Vegas history.

To learn more about the tournament and inquire about sponsorship opportunities that provide exclusive access to the tournament and concert series, visit www.HGVLPGA.com.

