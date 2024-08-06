NCR Voyix Posts Wider Loss In Q2; To Sell Digital Banking To Veritas Capital For $2.45 Bln

(RTTNews) - NCR Voyix (VYX) posted a second quarter loss from continuing operations to common stockholders of $74 million compared to a loss of $51 million, last yer. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.54 compared to a loss of $0.39. Adjusted profit per share from continuing operations was $0.09, for the quarter. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GAAP revenue was $876 million compared to $946 million, prior year. Normalized revenue was $876 million compared to $928 million. Analysts on average had estimated $886.6 million in revenue.

NCR Voyix announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which an affiliate of Veritas has agreed to acquire NCR Voyix's cloud-based digital banking business for $2.45 billion in cash plus future additional contingent consideration of up to $100 million.

Shares of NCR Voyix are up 12% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

