Nearly 1 in 5 People Have Gotten in a Disagreement With a Neighbor Over Politics: Redfin Survey

Nearly one in five (18.7%) people have gotten in a disagreement with a neighbor over politics, with men more than twice as likely to get into a dispute than women, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

More than one in four men (27.1%) said they had been in a political disagreement with a neighbor, compared to 13.4% of women.

This is according to a Redfin-commissioned survey conducted by Ipsos in September 2024. The survey was fielded to 1,802 people aged 18-65.

Nearly a quarter (23.1%) of respondents who said they are voting for Donald Trump have gotten into a political disagreement with a neighbor, compared to 19.5% of respondents voting for Kamala Harris.

Question: Have you gotten in a disagreement with a neighbor over politics? Yes, I have No, I haven’t Overall 18.7% 77.2% Women 13.4% 83.5% Men 27.1% 67.3% Homeowners 20.5% 76.3% Renters 16.3% 79.2% Trump Voters 23.1% 74.2% Harris Voters 19.5% 77.7% Generation Z 26.4% 68.1% Millennials 23.5% 71.2% Generation X 14.3% 82.7% Baby Boomers 13.6% 83.3%

Younger people were more likely to get into a political disagreement, with 26.4% of Gen Zers saying they had been in a dispute with a neighbor, compared to 23.5% of millennials, 14.3% of Gen Xers and 13.6% of baby boomers.

More than one in five homeowners (20.5%) said they had gotten into a political disagreement with their neighbors, compared to 16.3% of renters.

Nearly 12% have gotten in a disagreement with a neighbor over racial issues

Politics is not the only issue leading to disputes: 11.9% of respondents said they had gotten into a disagreement with a neighbor over racial issues. Men (15.3%) were again more likely to get into a disagreement than women (9.5%).

Gen Zers (20.1%) are the most likely generation to get into a disagreement, followed by millennials (15.6%), Gen Xers (9.3%) and baby boomers (4.9%).

More than one in seven (14.7%) Harris voters said they had been in a disagreement with neighbors over racial issues, compared to 11.9% of Trump voters.

Question: Have you gotten in a disagreement with a neighbor over racial issues? Yes, I have No, I haven’t Overall 11.9% 85.2% Women 9.5% 87.6% Men 15.3% 81.9% Homeowners 11.7% 86% Renters 11.4% 85.7% Trump Voters 11.9% 86% Harris Voters 14.7% 82.8% Generation Z 20.1% 75% Millennials 15.6% 80.7% Generation X 9.3% 88.5% Baby Boomers 4.9% 93.4%

Nearly one in three regularly engage in political conversations with neighbors

Nearly one in three (30.4%) respondents said they regularly engage in political conversations with their neighbors, with men (40.9%) much more likely to engage than women (24%).

Owners (35.5%) are more likely to engage than renters (25.8%), while millennials (40.3%) and Gen Zers (38.9%) are more likely to regularly engage than Gen Xers (21.7%) and baby boomers (23%).

Trump voters (39%) are more likely to regularly engage in political conversations with neighbors than Harris voters (32.7%).

Question: Have you ever engaged in political conversations with your neighbors? I always engage I engage most of the time, but sometimes avoid I avoid most of the time, but sometimes engage I always avoid Overall 11.8% 18.6% 29.4% 34.5% Women 8.1% 15.9% 28.8% 41.2% Men 18% 22.9% 29.8% 24.3% Homeowners 14.5% 21% 30.3% 30.4% Renters 8.9% 16.9% 28.4% 38.4% Trump Voters 16.4% 22.6% 29.5% 27.6% Harris Voters 12.3% 20.4% 29.5% 33.9% Generation Z 18.8% 20.1% 31.2% 25% Millennials 15.4% 24.9% 24.9% 29.3% Generation X 8.6% 13.1% 32.1% 40% Baby Boomers 7.3% 15.7% 33.1% 39%

