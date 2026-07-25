Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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25.07.2026 17:02:00

Nebius Could Be a Big Winner in the AI Infrastructure Boom

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is building specialized AI factories as power, cooling, networking, and usable computing capacity become critical industry bottlenecks. This video explores why that strategy could unlock a major growth opportunity, how the company differs from traditional cloud providers, and what must go right for investors to benefit.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 15, 2026. The video was published on July 23, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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