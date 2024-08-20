Nedgroup Selects Northern Trust for Outsourced Trading Solutions to Support New Fixed Income Platform

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that it has been selected to provide outsourced trading via its Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS) for Nedgroup Investments, a global asset management firm with more than US$20 billion AUM.

Nedgroup Investments, a division of Nedbank Group Ltd, is an investment-led business dedicated to finding exceptional fund managers and providing the right conditions for them to perform. Northern Trust will be supporting Nedgroup Investments’ new in-house multi-boutique platform which specializes in fixed income. The premier fund on the platform, Nedgroup Investments’ Global Strategic Bond Fund, will feature a range of active fixed income strategies.

"While equity outsourcing has long been popular with managers, outsourcing the fixed income trading desk has been less common,” said Amy Thorne, Head of Integrated Trading Solutions, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "Recently, we’ve seen this perception shift, with a 144% growth in trade flow activity coming across our fixed income desk in 2023. Nedgroup selected Northern Trust due to the flexibility of our ITS solution which is able to scale seamlessly with the fund’s growth, as well as our broad access to liquidity networks and our bench of expert traders.”

"It's difficult to over-estimate the importance of access to market liquidity in bond fund management,” said David Roberts, Head of Fixed Income, Nedgroup Investments. "Utilising the services of Northern Trust and their wide and varied liquidity pools affords Nedgroup the ability to put our theory into practice, essential when being nimble is a key component of our process.”

Northern Trust’s outsourced trading capability combines worldwide agency-only trading expertise in equities, fixed income and exchange traded derivatives across global markets, coverage from multiple trading locations, access to high-quality liquidity and a fully integrated middle and back-office service. ITS helps asset owners and asset managers to meaningfully lower costs, reduce risk, manage regulatory compliance, and enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

ITS is offered through Institutional Brokerage, a part of Northern Trust Banking & Markets which also provides foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services.

About Northern Trust Banking & Markets

Northern Trust Banking & Markets is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities finance and transition management services. Foreign exchange, securities finance and transition management services are provided by The Northern Trust Company (TNTC) globally, and Northern Trust Global Services SE (NTGS SE) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Institutional Brokerage services including ITS are provided by NTGS SE in the EEA, Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in the rest of EMEA, Northern Trust Securities Australia Pty Ltd (NTSA) in APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States, member FINRA, SIPC and a subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About Nedgroup

Nedgroup Investments is a global asset manager with over $20 billion AUM and a 20-year heritage. At Nedgroup Investments we believe everyone should benefit from the difference that the best boutiques bring. As an investment-led business, we are dedicated to finding exceptional fund managers and providing the right conditions for them to perform. We foster multi-decade relationships to enable managers and teams to flourish over the long-term offering our clients more choice, better access and deeper alignment with their investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240820743025/en/