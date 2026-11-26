(RTTNews) - Nelly Group AB (NELLY.ST), a Nordic fashion retailer, on Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Lars Gezelius as its new CEO.

Gezelius will assume the role no later than March 1, 2027, succeeding Helena Karlinder-Östlundh, who announced her decision to leave the company in August 2026.

Gezelius most recently served as interim Global Head of Digital at H&M. He previously held senior positions within the H&M Group and at Ahlsell, Stardoll and Kinnevik, among others.

"I am delighted to be entrusted with leading Nelly. Nelly is one of the Nordic region's strongest fashion brands for young women, with a dedicated team and a strong position in its core markets. I look forward to building on the work that has been done and, together with the team, developing Nelly and creating value for our customers and shareholders," says Lars Gezelius.

In connection with his appointment, Gezelius intends to acquire Nelly shares worth a total of SEK 3 million, with half to be purchased before he takes office and the remainder afterward.

To facilitate the investment, the Board has approved extraordinary cash variable remuneration equivalent to a net amount of SEK 1.5 million. The payment is conditional on the share acquisitions and comes with an undertaking to retain the shares for three years from the payment date.