Neo Ivy Initiates Hanesbrands Position with 627,000 Share Buy
Neo Ivy Capital Management disclosed a new holding in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), acquiring 627,098 shares valued at $4.13 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. The transaction, detailed in a Nov. 12 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, brings the position to 1% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets.Hanesbrands Inc. is a leading global apparel manufacturer and marketer with a broad brand portfolio and significant international reach. Its established presence in both developed and emerging markets, combined with a multi-channel distribution strategy, allows the company to sell its products worldwide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
