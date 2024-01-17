|
17.01.2024 12:50:00
NETSTREIT Corp. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
NETSTREIT Corp. (the "Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
A live webcast will be accessible on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.NETSTREIT.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and install any necessary audio software.
To participate in the telephone conference call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-451-6152
International: 1-201-389-0879
Conference call playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13743515
The playback can be accessed through Thursday, February 22, 2024.
About NetSTREIT Corp.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.
