29.03.2024 21:15:00

NETSTREIT Corp. Publishes Its Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) (the "Company”) today announced the release of its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report. The report details NETSTREIT’s ongoing commitment to corporate governance, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship efforts.

"I am proud to present our inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, which highlights our initiatives and achievements during the last year. As we grow, we will continue to work towards enhancing our corporate responsibility goals and ensure they align with our corporate strategy to bring long term value to our shareholders,” said Mark Manheimer, Chief Executive Officer of NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report can be accessed at netstreit.com/corporateresponsibility.

About NetSTREIT Corp.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NetSTREIT Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NetSTREIT Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NetSTREIT Corp Registered Shs 16,70 5,03% NetSTREIT Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen