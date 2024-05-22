22.05.2024 15:09:44

NeuroBo Pharma Reveals Positive Pre-clinical Data For DA -1241 In Combination In Liver Fibrosis

(RTTNews) - NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) Wednesday announced positive pre-clinical data for DA-1241 combined with semaglutide, showing improvement in liver fibrosis. The investigative drug compound also demonstrated additive hepatoprotective effects in pre-clinical metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis or MASH models compared to either treatment alone.

DA -1241 is a G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company plans to present the data in two poster presentations at the EASL Congress 2024, on June 5-8, in Milan, Italy, as well as virtually.

Hyung Heon Kim, president and chief executive officer of NeuroBo said, "The data being presented at EASL further strengthen the pre-clinical evidence that DA-1241's activation of GPR119 has therapeutic potential for the reduction of hepatic steatosis, inflammation, fibrosis, and improved glucose control."

The company had completed enrollment for Part 1 of Phase 2a clinical trial of DA-1241 in MASH in April and continues to enroll patients in Part 2, exploring the efficacy of DA-1241 in combination with sitagliptin, a DPP-4 inhibitor.

