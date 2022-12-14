New Fortress Energy Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the "Company”) announced today the commencement of a proposed underwritten secondary public offering of 6,900,000 shares of the Company’s common stock by Energy Transition Holdings LLC (the "Selling Stockholder”), an entity managed by Great Mountain Partners LLC. The 6,900,000 shares of common stock being sold in this offering represent approximately 3.3% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the close of business on December 13, 2022 and represent 21.3% of the shares held by the Selling Stockholder in the Company as of that date. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering.

J.P. Morgan is acting as sole underwriter for the proposed offering. The underwriter may offer the shares from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. The Company has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and will file a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. When available, you may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone (toll-free): 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the prospectus supplement or the shelf registration statement or prospectus.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Selling Stockholder’s intention to consummate the proposed offering. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The consummation of the offering is subject to market conditions and other factors that are beyond our control. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the contemplated terms or at all and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which it is made. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in our annual, quarterly and other reports we file with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update these forward-looking statements, even though our situation may change in the future. Furthermore, we cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, projections or achievements.

