New waters_connect System Monitoring Software Maximizes Productivity with Real-Time, Cloud-Native Lab Management

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced waters_connect™ System Monitoring, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that enables laboratory managers and analysts to monitor the real-time status of any chromatography instruments, regardless of the manufacturer, running on Waters™ Empower™ Software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005060/en/

Waters Empower software. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Waters Empower software. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> The waters_connect System Monitoring app is the only cloud-native software application that enables real-time monitoring of all chromatography instruments controlled by Waters Empower software. (Photo: Business Wire)

The waters_connect System Monitoring application was developed especially for high-volume quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) laboratories. It can reduce the turnaround time of product release samples and facilitate the planning and progress of critical analyses via live, at-a-glance dashboard views of the operational status of chromatography instruments. The cloud-native application also helps lab managers utilize capital resources better by providing an understanding of instrument history and usage levels and improve the productivity of their teams.

"The pharmaceutical industry relies heavily on Empower Software to ensure that an uninterrupted supply of medicines reaches pharmacy shelves and the patients who need them,” said Dave Leitham, Vice President, Connected Science, Waters Corporation. "The ‘always-on’ waters_connect System Monitoring dashboard lets lab managers and analysts look in on their instrument fleet from anywhere, anytime and helps them improve product release timelines and delivery schedules.”

The waters_connect System Monitoring application is available immediately in Europe and North America.

Additional Resources

Learn more about waters_connect System Monitoring software application

Register for Inform 2023, Waters Informatics Users Group Meeting, May 8 – 11, 2023, Rome, Italy

Follow and connect with Waters via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, Empower and waters_connect are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005060/en/