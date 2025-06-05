Newborn Town Sets up its Global Headquarters in Hong Kong Science Park



EQS Newswire / 05/06/2025 / 18:18 UTC+8



[Hong Kong - June 5th, 2025 ] Newborn Town Inc. (Newborn Town or the company, stock code: 09911.HK), a leading global social entertainment company, has officially announced the establishment of its global headquarters in Hong Kong . The launch ceremony, held on June 5th, was attended by several distinguished guests, including Dr. Chiang Hok Lai, Deputy Director-General from the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises ( ‘ OASES ’ ) and Ms. Gladys Oon, Director of Corporate Development Division from Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation ( ‘ HKSTP ’ ), alongside key executives from Newborn Town, including Mr. Chunhe Liu, the Chairman (‘Chairman Liu’) and Mr. Pengliang Song, Senior Vice President, Mr. Linzhou Zheng, Vice President and Ms. Gloria Yu, Vice President.

Newborn Town established its global headquarters in Hong Kong Science Park in the name of its subsidiary, Solo X Technology Limited. Regarding the strategic significance of establishing the global headquarters in Hong Kong, Chairman Liu emphasized, ‘ Hong Kong boasts a world-class business environment, a well-established capital market and access to top-tier talent. The decision to establish our global headquarters here represents a pivotal step in Newborn Town's worldwide expansion strategy , marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company. ’

Founded in 2009, Newborn Town has embarked on its global expansion journey since 2013 and went public on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2019. Over the years, t he company has consistently upheld its commitment to globalization, establishing over 20 operational centers across a number of strategic markets, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Its flagship products—MICO, YoHo, TopTop, SUGO, and Alice's Dream: Merge Games—are now available in more than 150 countries and regions.

During the launch ceremony , Mr. Pengliang Song outlined the company's future plans in Hong Kong , ‘ Our strategic focus will be twofold. Firstly , we aim to delve into the profound applications of artificial intelligence within the realm of social entertainment. Secondly, Secondly, we are dedicated to attracting global tech-savvy talent to drive collaborative initiatives between industry, academia, and research institutions. ’

Mr. Song also highlighted that Newborn Town established its MENA headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the second half of last year, strengthening its footprint in the Middle East. With the launch of its global headquarters in Hong Kong, a new chapter in Newborn Town's global expansion begins. ‘ We look forward to collaborating with the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), industry peers, and investment institutions and beyond. Through these partnerships, we aim to drive innovat ive developments in society, positioning ourselves as a global technology enterprise that exerts a positive influence on the world.’

It has been reported that Newborn Town places significant emphasis on integrating AI into its business operations. The self-developed multi-model algorithm, Boomiix, has already enhanced commercialization efficiency across several products of the company .

Ms. Gladys Oon, Director, Corporate Development Division from HKSTP added: "AI is a vital pillar in Hong Kong's diverse industr ies. The involvement of Newborn Town will accelerate innovation, research and development, as well as the practical application of AI technologies within the realm of social entertainment, further contributing to the city's development . HKSTP attracts global tech enterprises and talent s , offer ing comprehensive support and fostering cross-sector collaboration to position innovation and technology as a new engine of economic growth. "

Looking ahead, Mr. Song concluded: " In a future where AI significantly enhance s productivity, the demand for leisure and entertainment will grow, highlighting the importance of ongoing innovation . " In his view, Newborn Town will remain dedicated to nurturing the global social entertainment ecosystem, leveraging the market insights and vast user service experience it has accumulated.

" Let the ‘shrubs’ of our app portfolio flourish and grow abundantly, cultivating a business ecosystem that evolves into g lobal ‘emotional values forests’ —a digital space where global users can unwind, be entertained, and seek connection and comfort . With this vision, Newborn Town is rooted in Hong Kong and sets our sights on the world. By leveraging technology to empower social entertainment, we aim to deliver positive emotional experiences to a broader global audience ."

