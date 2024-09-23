Newline™ by Fifth Third Awarded Best New Embedded Finance Platform by Tearsheet

As part of its 2024 Big Bank Theory Awards, Tearsheet has named Newline™ by Fifth Third its Best New Embedded Finance Platform winner. The Big Bank Theory Awards by Tearsheet are the organization’s premier awards program recognizing and celebrating innovation in banking and embedded finance.

With its awards program, Tearsheet brings together industry leaders, innovative startups, and key incumbent players in the field to acknowledge the companies shaping the future of banking and embedded finance.

Earlier this month, Newline™ by Fifth Third announced it had been selected by Trustly, a leading open banking platform, to expand the platform’s capabilities. In July, Newline announced it had been selected by Stripe to power Stripe Treasury and expand embedded financial services for Stripe’s platform users and their customers.

Fifth Third’s commercial payments business currently processes $17 trillion in annual payments volume. For decades, the Bank has delivered innovative payment strategies and scalable technology solutions for businesses worldwide, working with some of the earliest e-commerce companies.

About Newline™ by Fifth Third Bank

Newline is an API platform that enables enterprises to launch payment, card, and deposit products directly with Fifth Third Bank. Launched after Fifth Third’s acquisition of Rize Money in 2023, Newline has reinvented bank technology and embedded payments, combining the best in fintech innovation with a trusted banking relationship.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

