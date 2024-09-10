|
10.09.2024 06:05:11
News Corp. Defends Dual-Class Structure, Citing Stability And Long-Term Outperformance
(RTTNews) - Responding to a non-binding stockholder proposal, News Corp (NWS, NWSA, NWS.AX, NWSLV.AX) stated that it believes the company's dual-class capital structure promotes stability and has enabled the successful implementation of its transformational strategy, resulting in long-term outperformance for all News Corp stockholders.
News Corp. confirmed that a stockholder has submitted a non-binding proposal for presentation at News Corp's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to request that the Board of Directors adopt a recapitalization plan that would eliminate News Corp's dual-class capital structure.
Earlier today, Starboard Value, a significant shareholder of News Corporation, issued a letter to News Corp shareholders regarding a proposal to eliminate the company's dual-class share structure.
Starboard believes dual-class share structures are NOT in the best interests of shareholders and are NOT reflective of best-in-class corporate governance practices. Theoretically, some may believe dual-class share structures could provide potential benefits to recently listed companies that, perhaps, want their visionary founder to be insulated against short-term pressures for a limited period of time. However, News Corp could not be further from this archetype.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu News Corp LLCmehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert News-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in News von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier News-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in News von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel News-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine News-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert News-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in News von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier News-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in News von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: News veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier News-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in News von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert News-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in News von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)