NewSouth Window Solutions Donates Windows to Local First Responders and Nonprofit

NewSouth Window Solutions, serving homeowners directly by both manufacturing and installing high performance, energy efficient replacement windows and doors with impact resistant options, recently donated more than 20 windows to the Tampa Bay Police Department SWAT division, Tampa Fire Rescue, and the NOMORE Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on helping orphans and eradicating slavery and poverty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521034555/en/

Tampa Bay Police Department SWAT division during the donation (Photo: Business Wire)

Six windows were donated to the Tampa Bay Police Department SWAT division and Tampa Fire Rescue. SWAT and Tampa Fire Rescue will utilize the donation firsthand for training with impact-resistant products.

An additional donation was made to the NOMORE Foundation for a safe house the organization is building for those escaping domestic violence or human trafficking situations. NewSouth Window Solutions donated 16 windows and sent a team to help install the product.

"At NewSouth Window Solutions, community and safety is something we heavily focus on,” said Cody Green, NewSouth Window Solutions Market President for Tampa. "One often overlooked aspect of home security is the role of windows. We are grateful that we can provide the safe house with the security they need with the help of these windows, as well as help familiarize our local SWAT and firefighters with impact-resistant windows.”

In 2023, NewSouth Window Solutions donated and installed porch enclosure products from its Eze-Breeze brand to the Forgotten Angels campus in Valrico. The manufacturer has plans to continue donating to more organizations in need in the future.

About NewSouth Window Solutions

NewSouth Window Solutions serves homeowners directly by both manufacturing and installing high performance, energy efficient replacement windows and doors with impact resistant options. Each product is custom made and backed with a lifetime warranty. Offering factory direct solutions in 16 cities across 7 states in the Southeast U.S., NewSouth was named the nation’s largest factory direct company for windows and doors exclusively, by DWM Magazine in 2022.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521034555/en/