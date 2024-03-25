NewSouth Window Solutions Unveils New Streamlined Website

NewSouth Window Solutions, part of the PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, recently unveiled the first phase of its new streamlined website, with features aimed at enhancing customer convenience, satisfaction, and connection to the brand.

New features to the site include location-specific pages in order to provide a better user experience. Location-specific pages are tailored to the unique needs of customers in different regions, emphasizing a personalized site for each market. Visitors to the site are guided through a curated selection of products that align with local weather conditions, architectural styles, and building codes, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

"The recent redesign of our website was inspired by our commitment of offering a more personalized and engaging user experience,” said McKenna Tanski, Marketing Manager for NewSouth Window Solutions. "Recognizing the unique needs of our diverse clientele, we’ve implemented various features that aim to showcase our promise to deliver an unparalleled level of service and engagement.”

Phase two of the website revamp will roll out later this year, with additional updates and features focused on improving user experience and user interface.

"With the website’s innovative features and tailor-made approach, the redesigned NewSouth Window Solutions website reaffirms our dedication to excellence and innovation in serving our customers,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "The updated appearance and richer content for our customers truly embodies the NewSouth Window Solutions brand.”

About NewSouth Window Solutions

NewSouth Window Solutions serves homeowners directly by both manufacturing and installing high performance, energy efficient replacement windows and doors with impact resistant options. Each product is custom made and backed with a lifetime warranty. Offering factory direct solutions in 16 cities across 7 states in the Southeast U.S., NewSouth was named the nation’s largest factory direct company for windows and doors exclusively, by DWM Magazine in 2022.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond GlassTM, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT®Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

