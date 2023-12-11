Newsweek Names Armstrong World Industries One of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI), a leader in the design, innovation, and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the second consecutive year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Vic Grizzle said, "We are honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row. It reflects the continued dedication of our entire team to making a positive impact in how we do business and in our communities. We remain steadfast in our mission to contribute to a healthy and sustainable future.”

In alignment with its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, Armstrong World Industries’ 2023 Building a Healthy Tomorrow sustainability report highlights key initiatives and progress around the company’s core sustainability pillars: People, Planet, and Product.

The selection of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024 was determined through a public survey, involving a sample of 17,000 US residents. Survey participants were tasked with identifying companies they were familiar with and assessing their corporate social responsibility performance. The Most Responsible Companies award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in the areas of environment, social responsibility, and governance.

A full list of America’s Most Responsible Companies can be found here.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, AWI has approximately 3,100 employees and a manufacturing network of 17 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

