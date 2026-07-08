08.07.2026 13:40:01

Next Hydrogen CEO Raveel Afzaal To Step Down In Fall 2026

(RTTNews) - Next Hydrogen Solutions (NXH.V, NXHSF), a designer and manufacturer of advanced alkaline electrolyzers, on Wednesday said President and Chief Executive Officer Raveel Afzaal will step down from his role in Fall 2026.

The company said its board has retained Massey Henry to lead the search for a successor with experience commercializing and scaling clean technology manufacturing businesses.

Afzaal will continue to lead the company throughout the search process to ensure continuity of strategy and operations.

Following the transition, Afzaal will relocate abroad to join his family.

The company said the leadership transition comes as it enters its commercial growth phase, with a commercially deployed flagship system and an expanding base of industrial partners.

On Tuesday, Next Hydrogen Solutions closed trading at 2.08% higher at CAD 0.4900 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

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