Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 12:30:00

Nextdoor Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Nextdoor will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and outlook.

A live webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Nextdoor Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com, and an audio recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its Twitter handle (twitter.com/Nextdoor), LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com), and Sarah Friar’s LinkedIn posts (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-friar-922b044/) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 305,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nextdoor Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nextdoor Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nextdoor Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A- 2,43 2,53% Nextdoor Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison nimmt an Fahrt auf: ATX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch -- Wall Street letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Bewegungen in engen Grenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen