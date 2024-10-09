Nextdoor Announces Date for Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the essential neighborhood network, will report third quarter 2024 financial results following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Nextdoor will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and outlook.

A live webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Nextdoor Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com, and an audio recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its X handle (x.com/Nextdoor), and LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the essential neighborhood network. Neighbors, public agencies and businesses use Nextdoor to connect around local information that matters in more than 335,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. Nextdoor builds innovative technology to foster local community, and brands and businesses of all sizes use Nextdoor’s advertising platform to engage with neighborhoods at scale. Download the app and join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and media assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

