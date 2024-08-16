Nextdoor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the essential neighborhood network, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in September:

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, Nirav Tolia, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference in New York City. The discussion will begin at 11:10 a.m. PT and will last approximately 40 minutes.

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, Nirav Tolia, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco. The discussion will begin at 9:30 a.m. PT and will last approximately 35 minutes.

Live webcasts of both events can be accessed through the events and presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website, investors.nextdoor.com. Recordings will be available on the same website for approximately one year following the event.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its X handle (x.com/Nextdoor), and its LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the essential neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 335,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

