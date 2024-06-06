NGL Energy Partners LP Announces $50 Million LP Common Unit Repurchase Program

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) ("NGL,” or the "Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has authorized a common unit repurchase program, under which NGL may repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding units representing limited partnership interests of NGL and does not have a fixed expiration date.

Under the common unit repurchase program, NGL may purchase shares of common units on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions at prices deemed appropriate by NGL. In addition, at the discretion of NGL, open market repurchase of common units may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit common units to be repurchased when NGL might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws or self-imposed trading restrictions.

The timing and number of shares repurchased will be determined based on an evaluation of market conditions and other factors, including stock price, trading volume, general business and market conditions, and capital availability. The stock repurchase program does not obligate NGL to acquire a specified number of units and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time at NGL’s discretion without notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this press release include "forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release may constitute forwarding-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606142885/en/