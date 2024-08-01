|
01.08.2024 12:30:00
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of Its 2023 Schedule K-3s
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) ("NGL,” or the "Partnership”) announced today that its 2023 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl.
A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.
NGL Energy Partners, LP does not plan to mail Schedule K-3s to investors. To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (877) 222-3208.
