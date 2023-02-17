|
17.02.2023 12:30:00
NHC Reports 2022 Year End Earnings
National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1,085,738,000 compared to $1,074,302,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 1.1%. The net operating revenues increase in 2022 was despite a reduction in government stimulus income of $51.9 million compared to 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $22,445,000 compared to $138,590,000 for the 2021 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $37,323,000 compared to $62,645,000 for the 2021 year (*). The decrease in non-GAAP earnings for 2022 compared to 2021 was primarily due to the $51.9 million decrease of government stimulus income recorded. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.45 compared to $8.99 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.42 compared to $4.06 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (*).
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $6,353,000 compared to $15,788,000 for the same period in 2021. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $11,046,000 compared to $15,801,000 for the same period in 2021 (*). The decrease in non-GAAP earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the $14.5 million decrease of government stimulus income recorded. The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.41 compared to $1.02 for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.72 and $1.02 for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (*).
(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.
About NHC
NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 68 skilled nursing facilities with 8,726 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 23 assisted living communities with 1,181 units, five independent living communities with 475 units, three behavioral health hospitals, 35 homecare agencies, and 29 hospice agencies. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Presentation
The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|Revenues and grant income:
|Net patient revenues
|
$
|
252,424
|
|
$
|
256,894
|
|
$
|
1,029,085
|
|
$
|
965,542
|
|Other revenues
|
|
11,612
|
|
|
11,484
|
|
|
45,196
|
|
|
45,400
|
|Government stimulus income
|
|
517
|
|
|
15,056
|
|
|
11,457
|
|
|
63,360
|
|Net operating revenues and grant income
|
|
264,553
|
|
|
283,434
|
|
|
1,085,738
|
|
|
1,074,302
|
|Costs and expenses:
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|
|
167,341
|
|
|
182,800
|
|
|
686,169
|
|
|
666,063
|
|Other operating
|
|
67,365
|
|
|
62,543
|
|
|
289,372
|
|
|
266,754
|
|Facility rent
|
|
10,207
|
|
|
10,381
|
|
|
40,977
|
|
|
40,818
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
10,478
|
|
|
10,151
|
|
|
40,489
|
|
|
40,672
|
|Interest
|
|
112
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
845
|
|Impairment/(recovery) of assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,225
|
|
|
(3,728
|
)
|
|
8,225
|
|Total costs and expenses
|
|
255,503
|
|
|
274,288
|
|
|
1,053,842
|
|
|
1,023,377
|
|Income from operations
|
|
9,050
|
|
|
9,146
|
|
|
31,896
|
|
|
50,925
|
|Non-operating income
|
|
2,690
|
|
|
2,529
|
|
|
11,141
|
|
|
17,774
|
|Gain on acquisition of equity method investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
95,202
|
|Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities
|
|
(4,327
|
)
|
|
9,364
|
|
|
(15,806
|
)
|
|
(13,863
|
)
|Income before income taxes
|
|
7,413
|
|
|
21,039
|
|
|
27,231
|
|
|
150,038
|
|Income tax provision
|
|
(1,839
|
)
|
|
(5,044
|
)
|
|
(7,254
|
)
|
|
(10,951
|
)
|Net income
|
|
5,574
|
|
|
15,995
|
|
|
19,977
|
|
|
139,087
|
|Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
779
|
|
|
(207
|
)
|
|
2,468
|
|
|
(497
|
)
|Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation
|
$
|
6,353
|
|
$
|
15,788
|
|
$
|
22,445
|
|
$
|
138,590
|
|Net income per common share
|Basic
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
$
|
9.03
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
$
|
8.99
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|
|
15,326,680
|
|
|
15,364,302
|
|
|
15,410,222
|
|
|
15,347,129
|
|Diluted
|
|
15,358,488
|
|
|
15,440,633
|
|
|
15,447,211
|
|
|
15,416,716
|
|Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
$
|
2.26
|
|
$
|
2.11
|
|Balance Sheet Data
|Dec. 31
|Dec. 31
|(in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
$
|
182,589
|
|
$
|
256,025
|
|Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
|
158,067
|
|
|
175,884
|
|Current assets
|
|
353,932
|
|
|
426,638
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
506,532
|
|
|
520,996
|
|Total assets
|
|
1,275,450
|
|
|
1,403,396
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
197,887
|
|
|
263,201
|
|NHC stockholders' equity
|
|
874,276
|
|
|
903,004
|
|Selected Operating Statistics
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|Skilled Nursing Per Diems:
|Medicare
|
$
|
544.11
|
|
$
|
530.32
|
|
$
|
541.23
|
|
$
|
529.03
|
|Managed Care
|
|
482.99
|
|
|
439.61
|
|
|
439.07
|
|
|
414.11
|
|Medicaid
|
|
236.86
|
|
|
224.61
|
|
|
232.22
|
|
|
225.40
|
|Private Pay and Other
|
|
265.55
|
|
|
259.96
|
|
|
267.50
|
|
|
255.60
|
|Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem
|
$
|
310.82
|
|
$
|
297.62
|
|
$
|
304.04
|
|
$
|
297.19
|
|Skilled Nursing Patient Days:
|Medicare
|
|
82,965
|
|
|
91,056
|
|
|
341,926
|
|
|
362,080
|
|Managed Care
|
|
51,003
|
|
|
56,133
|
|
|
214,826
|
|
|
239,726
|
|Medicaid
|
|
284,208
|
|
|
317,610
|
|
|
1,204,139
|
|
|
1,213,565
|
|Private Pay and Other
|
|
157,174
|
|
|
158,577
|
|
|
646,651
|
|
|
597,802
|
|Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days
|
|
575,350
|
|
|
623,376
|
|
|
2,407,542
|
|
|
2,413,173
|
|The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts):
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation
|
$
|
6,353
|
|
$
|
15,788
|
|
$
|
22,445
|
|
$
|
138,590
|
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities
|
|
4,327
|
|
|
(9,364
|
)
|
|
15,806
|
|
|
13,863
|
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (1)
|
|
1,383
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
5,416
|
|
|
922
|
|Gain on acquisition of equity method investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(95,202
|
)
|Impairment/(recovery) of assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,225
|
|
|
(3,728
|
)
|
|
8,225
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
632
|
|
|
715
|
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
2,620
|
|Income tax benefit on non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(1,649
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(5,228
|
)
|
|
(6,373
|
)
|Non-GAAP Net income
|
$
|
11,046
|
|
$
|
15,801
|
|
$
|
37,323
|
|
$
|
62,645
|
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
$
|
8.99
|
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
0.76
|
|
|
0.67
|
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (1)
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
0.04
|
|Gain on acquisition of equity method investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6.16
|
)
|Impairment/(recovery) of assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
0.39
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
0.13
|
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
$
|
2.42
|
|
$
|
4.06
|
|(1) The newly opened operations not at full capacity for the 2022 period presented consisted of operations opened from 2020 through 2022. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, one homecare agency, and one hospice agency. The newly opened operations for the 2021 period presented consisted of operations opened from 2019 through 2021. The 2021 period consisted of one memory care facility and two behavioral health hospitals.
