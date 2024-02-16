NHC Reports 2023 Year End Earnings

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $1,141,544,000 compared to $1,085,738,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 5.1%. Excluding the government stimulus income and the seven skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in which we ceased operations in September 2022, same-facility net operating revenues increased 11.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the 2022 year.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $66,798,000 compared to $22,445,000 for the 2022 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $54,934,000 compared to $37,323,000 for the 2022 year (*), an increase of 47.2%. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $4.34 compared to $1.45 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.55 compared to $2.42 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (*).

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $28,406,000 compared to $6,353,000 for the same period in 2022. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $15,955,000 compared to $11,046,000 for the same period in 2022 (*), an increase of 44.4%. The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.83 compared to $0.41 for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.03 compared to $0.72 for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (*).

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 68 skilled nursing facilities with 8,732 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 26 assisted living communities with 1,501 units, five independent living communities with 475 units, three behavioral health hospitals, 35 homecare agencies, and 30 hospice agencies. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 282,997 $ 252,424 $ 1,087,614 $ 1,029,085 Other revenues 17,917 11,612 53,930 45,196 Government stimulus income - 517 - 11,457 Net operating revenues and grant income 300,914 264,553 1,141,544 1,085,738 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 186,562 167,341 712,344 686,169 Other operating 70,970 67,365 288,183 285,644 Facility rent 11,438 10,207 41,525 40,977 Depreciation and amortization 11,768 10,478 42,034 40,489 Interest 56 112 324 563 Total costs and expenses 280,794 255,503 1,084,410 1,053,842 Income from operations 20,120 9,050 57,134 31,896 Non-operating income 4,544 2,690 16,660 11,141 Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities 12,001 (4,327 ) 14,944 (15,806 ) Income before income taxes 36,665 7,413 88,738 27,231 Income tax provision (8,700 ) (1,839 ) (23,450 ) (7,254 ) Net income 27,965 5,574 65,288 19,977 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 441 779 1,510 2,468 Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 28,406 $ 6,353 $ 66,798 $ 22,445 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.86 $ 0.41 $ 4.36 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 1.83 $ 0.41 $ 4.34 $ 1.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,306,253 15,326,680 15,310,142 15,410,222 Diluted 15,486,573 15,358,488 15,377,343 15,447,211 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 2.34 $ 2.26 Balance Sheet Data Dec 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 223,620 $ 182,589 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 167,971 158,067 Current assets 406,235 353,932 Property and equipment, net 493,329 506,532 Total assets 1,310,796 1,275,450 Current liabilities 214,476 197,887 Stockholders' equity 910,480 877,514

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 579.84 $ 544.11 $ 559.07 $ 541.23 Managed Care 478.51 482.99 464.89 439.07 Medicaid 268.58 236.86 253.95 232.22 Private Pay and Other 290.85 265.55 282.14 267.50 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 337.57 $ 310.82 $ 324.53 $ 304.04 (1) Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 79,025 82,965 318,253 341,926 Managed Care 62,031 51,003 242,023 214,826 Medicaid 288,538 284,208 1,140,612 1,204,139 Private Pay and Other 170,916 157,174 663,195 646,651 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 600,510 575,350 2,364,083 2,407,542 (1) (1) For the year ended December 31, 2022, the skilled nursing per diems and patient days listed above include the seven skilled nursing facilities that were located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire through August 31, 2022. NHC exited these seven skilled nursing facilities on September 1, 2022. For the years ended December 31, 2022, the exited Massachusetts and New Hampshire skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $294.55 and 140,105 total patient days. The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation $ 28,406 $ 6,353 $ 66,798 $ 22,445 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities (12,001 ) 4,327 (14,944 ) 15,806 Gain on sale of property and equipment (6,230 ) - (6,230 ) - Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2) 742 1,383 2,359 5,416 Impairment/(recovery) of assets - - - (3,728 ) Stock-based compensation expense 663 632 2,782 2,612 Income tax (benefit)/provision on non-GAAP adjustments 4,375 (1,649 ) 4,169 (5,228 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 15,955 $ 11,046 $ 54,934 $ 37,323 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 0.41 $ 4.34 $ 1.45 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities (0.57 ) 0.21 (0.72 ) 0.76 Gain on sale of property and equipment (0.30 ) (0.30 ) Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2) 0.04 0.07 0.10 0.26 Impairment/(recovery) of assets - - (0.18 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.03 0.03 0.13 0.13 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 0.72 $ 3.55 $ 2.42 (2) The newly opened operations not at full capacity for the 2023 periods presented consisted of operations opened from 2021 through 2023. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, two homecare agencies, and two hospice agencies. The newly opened operations for the 2022 periods presented consisted of operations opened from 2020 through 2022. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, one homecare agency, and one hospice agency.

