NHC Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $300,658,000 compared to $282,582,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 6.4%. Excluding the governmental stimulus income and supplemental Medicaid payments from various states, as well as the three skilled nursing facilities in Missouri in which we exited operations in February 2024, same-facility net operating revenues increased 8.0% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period a year ago.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $26,844,000 compared to $16,281,000 for the same period in 2023. Excluding the unrealized gains in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $15,612,000 compared to $13,658,000 for the same period in 2023 (*). The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.06 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.00 and $0.89 for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (*).

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

As of August 1, 2024, NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 80 skilled nursing facilities with 10,349 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 26 assisted living communities with 1,413 units, nine independent living communities with 778 units, three behavioral health hospitals, 34 homecare agencies, and 30 hospice agencies. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 279,918 $ 269,605 $ 565,741 $ 527,612 Other revenues 11,295 12,977 22,648 24,533 Government stimulus income 9,445 - 9,445 - Net operating revenues 300,658 282,582 597,834 552,145 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 180,076 175,294 363,214 343,118 Other operating 78,154 73,234 155,583 144,723 Facility rent 10,570 9,901 20,918 19,993 Depreciation and amortization 9,338 10,083 19,924 20,131 Interest - 93 46 191 Total costs and expenses 278,138 268,605 559,685 528,156 Income from operations 22,520 13,977 38,149 23,989 Non-operating income 4,956 3,696 10,641 8,019 Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities 9,124 4,650 23,523 6,036 Income before income taxes 36,600 22,323 72,313 38,044 Income tax provision (9,494 ) (6,406 ) (18,956 ) (10,842 ) Net income 27,106 15,917 53,357 27,202 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (262 ) 364 (300 ) 802 Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 26,844 $ 16,281 $ 53,057 $ 28,004 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.74 $ 1.06 $ 3.45 $ 1.83 Diluted $ 1.73 $ 1.06 $ 3.42 $ 1.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,391,535 15,297,435 15,371,150 15,317,319 Diluted 15,555,612 15,322,344 15,530,624 15,339,240 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 1.20 $ 1.16 Balance Sheet Data June 30 December 31 (in thousands) 2024 2023 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 270,019 $ 223,620 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 170,264 167,971 Current assets 447,871 406,235 Property and equipment, net 487,193 493,329 Total assets 1,339,699 1,310,796 Current liabilities 216,935 214,476 Stockholders' equity 945,817 908,752

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 577.71 $ 548.74 $ 579.81 $ 552.38 Managed Care 447.96 445.00 459.48 444.97 Medicaid 264.49 253.22 264.88 245.12 Private Pay and Other 312.91 275.11 310.31 276.79 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 338.86 $ 318.92 (1) $ 341.21 (1) $ 317.38 (1) Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 74,602 79,981 155,758 164,013 Managed Care 62,957 59,567 128,388 118,013 Medicaid 279,504 284,681 561,325 561,187 Private Pay and Other 150,234 164,000 307,677 321,422 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 567,297 588,229 (1) 1,153,148 (1) 1,164,635 (1) (1) NHC exited three skilled nursing facilities in Missouri on March 1, 2024. For the first quarter of 2024, the exited Missouri skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $259.56 and 20,267 patient days. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the exited Missouri skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $259.43 and 31,945 patient days. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the exited Missouri skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $250.72 and 62,889 patient days. The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 26,844 $ 16,281 $ 53,057 $ 28,004 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities (9,124 ) (4,650 ) (23,523 ) (6,036 ) Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2) 20 333 20 1,550 Stock-based compensation expense 1,176 772 1,969 1,411 Gain on sale of unconsolidated company - - (1,024 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (3) 2,194 - 2,194 - Employee retention credit (9,445 ) - (9,445 ) - Income tax provision on non-GAAP adjustments 3,947 922 7,750 800 Non-GAAP Net income $ 15,612 $ 13,658 $ 30,998 $ 25,729 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 1.06 $ 3.42 $ 1.83 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities (0.43 ) (0.23 ) (1.12 ) (0.29 ) Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2) - 0.02 - 0.07 Stock-based compensation expense 0.05 0.04 0.10 0.07 Gain on sale of unconsolidated company - - (0.05 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (3) 0.10 - 0.10 - Employee retention credit (0.45 ) - (0.45 ) - Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.89 $ 2.00 $ 1.68 (2) The operating results for newly opened facilities or agencies not at full capacity include newly constructed healthcare facilities or agencies that are still considered in the start-up phase, which are two hospice agencies for the three and six months ended June 30, 3024. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, included are two behavioral health hospitals, two homecare agencies, and two hospice agencies. (3) Represents expenses incurred to acquire the White Oak operations that are not capitalizable.

