NICE Workforce Management Transforms Operations for Alteram Solutions

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Alteram Solutions, a BPO information and communication technology services provider in South Africa, has found great success utilizing NICE’s Workforce Management solutions with expert guidance to improve agent capacity, forecasting, and scheduling. By having the capability to better prepare agents and with accurate staffing, Alteram was able to greatly improve operations and prepare for future growth.

Alteram previously relied on a heavily manual process for agent scheduling and call volume forecasting that was time-consuming, imprecise, and not scalable. Alteram reported that this led to low occupancy of staff during peak times and a high abandonment rate from customers.

Alteram leveraged NICE’s unique Value Realization Services (VRS) to take global best practices and benchmarks in their implementation of NICE WFM and as a result has seen tremendous improvements. Alteram reported that abandonment rates have decreased by 84%, occupancy has improved by 82%, and boasts a 74% increase in forecast accuracy. These successes have Alteram planning to expand its WFM suite to further improve business operations, employee satisfaction and productivity, and the overall customer experience.

Musa Motautona, Head of Workforce Management, Alteram, said, "When we started this project, I believed we didn’t have time for change management, ‘soft and fluffy,’ I called it. But VRS’ continuous reinforcement and focus on user enablement eliminated the resistance to change we’ve experienced before and sped adoption. It was a secret ingredient to our deployment success and became a point of pride and celebration for us.”

Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International, said, "The successes shown at Alteram highlight the benefits of AI and forecast management. Data provided the blueprint of where adjustments needed to be made, and WFM delivered. We are pleased to continue to support Alteram as they continue to grow and streamline their BPO practice.”

About Alteram Solutions

Alteram Solutions is a dynamic black-owned and managed ICT (Information and Communication Technology) services and solutions provider. They provide customers with custom-designed and integrated technology services and also operate as a BPO. Alteram offers businesses the ability to improve customer service and align business processes through back-end system integration, contact center management, and other customer service initiatives. www.alteram.co.za

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

