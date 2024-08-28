Nigeria Receives 10,000 Mpox Vaccines From US

(RTTNews) - Amid a sharp rise in mpox cases in Africa, Nigeria received its first shipment of 10,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine from the United States.

The vaccine, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic pharmaceutical firm (BVNKF.PK), was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent smallpox and mpox in adults aged 18 and older who are at risk of infection.

"The delivery of mpox vaccines to Nigeria is an important addition to the ongoing measures to halt the virus and protect health. It is also a clear demonstration of international solidarity. Grateful to the US government for the generous support," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, posted on X.

Expressing gratitude to the U.S. government, Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, said, "This is a spirit of cooperation and collaboration through the years, and this vaccine will be of great help to us."

The health officials have assured that the vaccines will be prioritized for states with the highest number of cases.

Nigeria's primary health care director, Muyi Aina added, "But of course, we are going to have to work with the states to develop state specific plans ... to make sure that the vaccine is appropriately deployed."

So far, Nigeria has reported more than 40 confirmed and 830 suspected cases across 13 of its states.