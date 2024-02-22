|
22.02.2024 22:15:00
NIKE, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Conference Call
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.
The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at https://investors.nike.com/. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, April 11, 2024.
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at https://investors.nike.com/. Individuals can also visit https://about.nike.com/ and follow Nike on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
