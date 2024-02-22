NIKE, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at https://investors.nike.com/. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, April 11, 2024.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

