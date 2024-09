NIO Delivers 20,176 Vehicles In August

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said it delivered 20,176 vehicles in August 2024. The deliveries consisted of 11,923 premium smart electric SUVs, and 8,253 premium smart electric sedans.

Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 577,694 as of August 31, 2024.

NIO delivered 128,100 vehicles year-to-date in 2024, increasing by 35.8% year-over-year.