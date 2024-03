Nio Delivers 8,132 EVs In February 2024

(RTTNews) - Nio Inc. (NIO), a premium smart EV manufacturer, Friday said that it had delivered 8,132 vehicles in February 2024, out of which 4,765 were premium smart electric SUVs, and 3,367 were premium smart electric sedans.

The company stated that as of February 29, it had delivered a total of 467,781 vehicles.

Currently, NIO is slipping 0.26 percent, to $5.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.