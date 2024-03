NIO Down In Pre-market On Cutting Vehicle Delivery Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of NIO Inc. (NIO) were down more than 3 percent in pre-market on Wednesday to $4.61, after the Chinese electric vehicle maker cut its vehicle delivery outlook for the first quarter.

The company now expects to deliver about 30,000 vehicles in the first quarter, down from the previous outlook of 31,000 to 33,000 vehicles.

The company's shares had closed at $4.78, down 2.65 percent on Tuesday. It has been trading in the range of $4.77 - 16.18 in the last 52 weeks.