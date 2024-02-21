|
21.02.2024 12:36:17
NiSource Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $225.6 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $230.8 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239.3 million or $0.53 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $225.6 Mln. vs. $230.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!