Noble Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Noble Corp. (NE) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $195.008 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $65.816 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $105.306 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $692.844 million from $638.535 million last year.

Noble Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $195.008 Mln. vs. $65.816 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.34 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $692.844 Mln vs. $638.535 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2,650 - $2,750 Mln